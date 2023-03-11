Chamarajanagar saw many new projects under Dhruvanarayan

March 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As a two-time Chamarajanagar MP, R. Dhruvanarayan is credited for opening Kendriya Vidyalaya at Madapura, Passport Seva Kendra at Santhemarahalli Circle in Chamarajanagar town, providing drinking water facility to most of the villages to a name a few of several developmental works during his tenure.

It is said that Dhruvanarayan had impressed upon the Central Government to open Kendriya Vidyalaya on 7.5 acres of Government land available at Kiragasur, against the norms of 10 acres of land required for opening the school.

When the then Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar inaugurated Kendriya

Vidyalaya in 2018, he had lauded fellow parliamentarian Dhruvanarayan as an active MP.

Dhruvanarayan was also second among the MPs to utilise Rs. 19.61 crore funds (97 percent of MPLAD funds), between 2009 and 2014, towards the development of the constituency.

It was again during the fag end of his tenure as MP that NH-209 (connecting Dindigul in Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru via Kanakapura-Malavalli-Kollegal and Chamarajanagar) was converted from a two-lane road to four-lane Highway.

It is also a second route for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway (till Malavalli) and for those going to Kozhikode in Kerala (till Chamarajanagar).