Sonia Gandhi consoles kin over phone

March 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi consoled the family members of KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan this morning.

Sonia Gandhi spoke to Dhruvanarayan’s younger son Dheeran over phone and expressed her condolences over the death of his father.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji expressed shock over the death of Dhruvanarayan. The seer described Dhruvanarayan as a rare politician who remained committed to the ideology of the party. As an elected representative, he had initiated vast development works, the Seer added.

Meanwhile, leaders cutting across party barriers, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, All India Congress Committee President M. Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Siddharamaiah, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, Congress General Secretary and Karnataka Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Janata Dal (Secular) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda took to twitter to express their condolences.

The leaders irrespective of Congress, BJP and JD(S) party, made a beeline outside the residence of Dhruvanarayan in Vijayanagar, to pay their last respects.

Arpita Pratap Simha wife of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha also paid her last respects.

Former minister Dr. Geetha Mahadevaprasad was inconsolable upon seeing the mortal remains of Dhruvanarayan.

Former MyLAC Chairman H.A. Venkatesh, Chairman of Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission M. Shivanna (Kote), President of Karnataka Pradesha Mahila Congress Samiti Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, former MLAs S. Balaraj and Kalale Keshavamurthy, former Zilla Panchayat members D. S. Ravishankar and Nandini Chandrashekar were prominent among the leaders who visited the house of Dhruvanarayan.

S.M Krishna Fans Association President Vikrant P. Devegowda has also expressed his condolences.