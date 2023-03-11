Was eyeing Nanjangud seat to contest Assembly polls
News

Was eyeing Nanjangud seat to contest Assembly polls

March 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan who had lost the previous Lok Sabha election from Chamarajanagar to BJP’s V. Sreenivasa Prasad in 2019, was also keen on returning to State politics.

Hence, when D.K. Shivakumar became KPCC President in July 2020, Dhruvanarayan was anointed as KPCC Working President in Feb. 2021, along with four other Congress leaders — R. Ramalinga Reddy, Saleem Ahmed, Eshwar Khandre and Satish Jarkiholi.

Since then, Dhruvanarayan was engaged in the organisational activities of the party. He had also actively involved in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when the Yatra entered Karnataka from Kerala through Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, in Sept. 2022.

Since the last year, Dhruvanarayan was lobbying hard to fight the Assembly election from Nanjangud (SC Reserve) constituency, but another senior leader and former minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa was also eyeing the same seat, to resurrect his political career.

The Screening Committee of the party which met recently in Bengaluru had also held discussions in this regard, it is said. At this juncture, especially when Congress was hoping to make big gains in this part of the region, Dhruvanarayan’s death has come as a big blow to the organisational works of the party.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching