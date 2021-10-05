Chamundi Hill temple shut for devotees from today till Oct.7

October 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of preparations for Dasara inauguration and as a security measure, the District Administration has banned entry of devotees and other members of the public to Chamundi Hill temple from 4 am today till the afternoon of Oct.7, the day on which the Nada Habba will be inaugurated.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, in an order issued on Monday, said that vehicular and public movement on roads leading to the Hill temple, climbing of steps to the Hill temple by devotees, dasoha (mass feeding) and other food distribution at the Hill temple and distribution of prasada atop the Hill have been banned.

Also, the customary rituals must be conducted within the premises of the Hill temple only in the presence of priests, officials and other temple staff, the order said.

Barring vehicles of personnel of Central and State Governments who are on protocol duty, Government staff on official duty, emergency service vehicles and that of Chamundi Hill residents, no other vehicle will be allowed to the Hill. Also, the residents of Chamundi Hill must show their identity card for movement in vehicles, the order further said.

The order comes following a proposal by the City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, who had sought restrictions on devotees visiting the Hill temple from today till Oct. 7. Dr. Chandragupta in his proposal said that the Hill temple will have a large number of devotees due to Mahalaya Amavasya on Oct. 6, which will hamper the preparations for Dasara inauguration the following day (Oct. 7).

The Police Commissioner had highlighted that banning of devotees two days before Dasara inauguration was necessary in view of the security arrangements to be made.