Chamundi Temple collects Rs. 1.50 crore as special entry fee on Ashada Fridays

Mysuru: The famous and most revered Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill witnessed a record collection of Rs. 1.50 crore as special entry fees on Ashada Fridays and on Vardhanti Mahotsava this year.

The temple recorded a total collection of Rs. 1,50,15,870 on the four Ashada Fridays (July 5, 12, 19 and 26) and on Chamundeshwari Vardhanti Mahotsava on July 24.

This year’s collection is Rs. 48,98,670 more as compared to the previous year’s (2018) collection of Rs. 1,02,17,200. The collection in 2017 was Rs. 1,03,83,030.

The special entry tickets were priced at Rs. 50 and Rs. 300 this year and this year’s Ashada Maasa collection stood at Rs. 1,50,15,870, according to the Temple Executive Officer.

