Chamundi Temple collects Rs. 1.50 crore as special entry fee on Ashada Fridays
News

Chamundi Temple collects Rs. 1.50 crore as special entry fee on Ashada Fridays

Mysuru: The famous and most revered Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill witnessed a record collection of Rs. 1.50 crore as special entry fees on Ashada Fridays and on Vardhanti Mahotsava this year.

The temple recorded a total collection of Rs. 1,50,15,870 on the four Ashada Fridays (July 5, 12, 19 and 26) and on Chamundeshwari Vardhanti Mahotsava on July 24.

This year’s collection is Rs. 48,98,670 more as compared to the previous year’s (2018) collection of Rs. 1,02,17,200. The collection in 2017 was Rs. 1,03,83,030.

The special entry tickets were priced at Rs. 50 and Rs. 300 this year and this year’s Ashada Maasa collection stood at Rs. 1,50,15,870, according to the Temple Executive Officer.

July 28, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching