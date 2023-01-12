Change schedule of Vande Bharat train for more occupancy

Sir,
As on date, 12007/MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Shatabdi Express operates on all days of the week, except Wednesday. Why is the Railways following same rules for 20607/MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express?
Instead, they can operate 20607/MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express on all the days of the week except Tuesday instead of Wednesday. Won’t it benefit passengers travelling between Chennai – Mysuru and back?
Is there any reason or logic behind following the same rule? Can’t it be changed to benefit the passengers? If done, it may generate more occupancy and revenue for the Railways.
– Ramu Krishnamurthy, Mysuru, 9.1.2023
You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]
The present timings of the Mysore – Chennai – Mysore Vande Bharat train has been decided upon without application of mind. Two trains, the other being Shatabdi, both running at almost the same speed (the running time difference between the two trains is just 45 minutes) and departing within an hour of each other is a joke and reeks of political one upmanship. Passengers and travelling public don’t matter. What is the logic behind this inexplicable decision is the question on everyone’s mind.
All these super-high speed trains need track priority. My guess is that the Railways had somehow setup the railway timetables to get track priority for Shatabdi. If Vande Bharat’s timings are close to that of Shatabdi, I guess track priority for Vande Bharat could be managed without too much disruption of the railway timetable. So the path of least resistance (and the past of least utility) was for Vande Bharat and Shatabdi to have almost the same timetable. So basically, the reason for Vande Bharat and Shatabdi to have near identical timings is basically lethargy on part of the Railways. Some scheduling manager somewhere would have decided that it is not worth the hassle to create a new schedule which would allow track priority for Vande Bharat. What a pity. No commercial logic would justify having the trains shadow each other.
Indian Railways eventually want to phase out Shàtabdi in favour of Vande Bharat. That is the main reason.
South Central railway operating special train between Nanded and Yeshwantpur train no.07093&07094 via kalburgi. But train timing is not correct it is reaching yeshwantpur at 11 AM. It is very inconvenient for officials and students, instead of leaving nanded at 1PM it should be departed from Nanded at 11 AM then only it will reach Yeshvantpur by 8AM. Also it should be run on daily basis. Railway authorities should take decision on demand of public.
If two more stops at smvb and kengeri are given for vande Bharat definitely it will attract some more passengers as it is difficult to reach Bangalore station. For hebbal, Whitefield marathhalli smvb and for electronic City, jayangar, JP nagar banshankari, tumkur kengeri station is easy to access.
Train running empty. Loss to public money. This route doesn’t need a Vande Bharat. Instead run in Bengaluru Mysuru Udupi Karwar
@AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @DRMWaltairECoR @drmsecunderabad @EastCoastRail @SCRailwayIndia
sir,welcome to Vandebharat
Secunderabad Visakhapatnam timings looks to be modify,simply reverse the schedule, because 3 trains from Visakhapatnam Vijayawada/ 2trains to Secunderabad within shorts span in early morning times at Visakhapatnam not viable and reaching back to Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM also difficult because of poor public transport system, if is suggested to extent UdayExp from Visakhapatnam to Chennai or Tirupati to meet the demand and for better occupancy.
https://twitter.com/katam_ss/status/1612733495323025410?t=froO23D8J5brhUJLxmmF0w&s=08
Atleast one train (preferably Vande Bharat) should leave in the evening time from Mysore (say 4.00pm) and reach Bangalore and Chennai at 05.45pm and 10pm respectively so that it will gain more popularity. Railways can get more revenue and convenient to passengers. It will be win win situation for both railways and passengers. It will attract more passengers from Bangalore in the proposed timing.
Vande Bharat is no different from what manycompany managements do – launch a new brand, which is projected as their own success, even at cost of cannibalizing existing brands.
1. 50% of the time saving is due to cutting down the stations /stops..
2. The seats are harder foam.
3. Seats don’t have option of variable recline.