Change schedule of Vande Bharat train for more occupancy

January 12, 2023

Sir,

As on date, 12007/MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Shatabdi Express operates on all days of the week, except Wednesday. Why is the Railways following same rules for 20607/MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express?

Instead, they can operate 20607/MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express on all the days of the week except Tuesday instead of Wednesday. Won’t it benefit passengers travelling between Chennai – Mysuru and back?

Is there any reason or logic behind following the same rule? Can’t it be changed to benefit the passengers? If done, it may generate more occupancy and revenue for the Railways.

– Ramu Krishnamurthy, Mysuru, 9.1.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]