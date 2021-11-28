Changing lifestyles, food habits responsible for ill-health: Former CFTRI Director

November 28, 2021

Mysuru: Maintaining that changing lifestyles and food habits are primarily responsible for rising cases of ill-health among the population in recent days, former CFTRI Director Dr. V. Prakash stressed on the need for consuming nutrient-rich foods to maintain good health and physical fitness.

He was speaking after inaugurating the workshop on ‘Traditional Food Practices’ organised by the Department of Food Science and Nutrition, Yuvaraja’s College, in association with the Department of AYUSH, Government of Karnataka, as part of the 6th National Ayurveda Day (Dhanvantri Jayanti) at Rani Bahadur Auditorium in Manasagangothri on Hunsur Road here on Thursday. The event also marked the 25th anniversary of the Food Science and Nutrition Department, Yuvaraja’s College.

Dr. Prakash asserted that controlled use of healthy spices and herbs will help in fighting inflammation throughout the body and lower Blood Pressure (BP), besides reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other heart-related conditions. Pointing out that a well-curated Indian diet can help control blood sugar levels, he said that a study has showed that Indian foods can help reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes and is suitable for individuals who already have diabetes.

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who was the guest of honour, congratulated the Department on its Silver Jubilee.

Highlighting the health benefits of various traditional foods that are commonly consumed in the country, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that these foods would help prevent some serious ailments.

Citing the example of ambli, a finger millet-based fermented semi-liquid food, consumed by people in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said this food has sufficient amount of Calcium and is a healthy drink for elderly persons.

Former AYUSH Officer Dr. N. Anjanamurthy, JSS College of Ayurveda senior faculty Dr. B. Gurubasavaraj and Dr. S. Chandrashekar delivered a lecture on traditional food practices, foods for health and the benefits of Ayurveda. Karnataka State Ayurveda Research Council Asst. Director Dr. Lakshminarayan Shenoy, Yuvaraja’s College faculty Dr. R. Shekar Nayak, Dr. M.S. Mahesh, G.B. Santoshkumar and Vishwanath Sheshachala were present.