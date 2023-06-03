Cheating the public: Bommai

June 3, 2023

Bengaluru: Reacting to the CM’s announcement, senior BJP leader and former CM Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of “cheating the public”.

“The Government is not going to give 200 units of free power (under Gruha Jyothi) …they will take into account the one year average power consumption and will give free electricity up to 10 percent more than the average usage. They just cheated the public and they could have told this before elections,” he said.

Commenting on the Anna Bhagya scheme, he said, “During elections they said that 10kg rice would be given. The Central Government already gives 5kg rice and the State Government will give 5kg. Will the 10kg announced by the State Government include Ragi and Jowar and besides what the Centre gives?”

State BJP Unit Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he welcomed the guarantees but asked the Government to issue “a white paper on the cost the schemes would incur.”

Will leave country bankrupt: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday mocked the Congress in Rajasthan — the next crucial electoral battleground ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — raising questions about the stability of its Government and what he called its “guarantee formula” for State elections.

“The Congress has a new formula of guarantees. But are they fulfilling their guarantees? Their guarantees will leave the country bankrupt,” he said. “Fifty years ago, the Congress guaranteed that it would remove poverty. But it turned out to be their biggest betrayal of the poor,” PM Modi said.