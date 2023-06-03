Two-day Mysuru Seed and Food Fest begins
June 3, 2023

Mysuru: The two-day Seed and Food Fest organised by Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with Swissaid and Research Institute of Organic Agriculture FiBL, opened to a good response at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in the city this morning. 

The Fest will be open from 10 am to 8 pm and concludes tomorrow (June 4).

Baby John of Samudaya Beeja Bank, Teertha, Kundagol in Dharwad district, inaugurated the annual fest  by performing puja to mounds of grains like Ragi, Paddy and cowpea (Alasande Kalu), in the presence of Director of Sahaja Samrudha Krishna Prasad, his wife Seema and Dr. Vishnuvardhana, Dean of College of Horticulture, Mysuru, University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot.

About 20 seed saver groups are participating in the Festival, who have brought along with them traditional rice, millet, vegetable, fruits like that of lemon and guava and rare forest seeds, which are also put up for sale.

Over 250 varieties of different vegetables, rice and millet seeds are also available, along with tubers and horticultural crops. The eatables made of tubers including the packed food items are ready-to-treat food buffs.

A variety of all weather Jackfruit saplings namely Siddu Halasu, Shankara, Sarvarutu, Gumless and ‘Super Early’ are also available for sale.

The books on various topics related to agriculture are also available at the fest.

Searching