Chief Minister in Delhi for three-day AICC Plenary

All-party MPs meeting on Cauvery cancelled

New Delhi: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is in New Delhi to attend the three-day All India Congress Committee Plenary Session that is scheduled to begin tomorrow. The CM is accompanied by his cabinet colleagues M.B. Patil and A. Manju.

The session will actually start only on Saturday (tomorrow) at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium built for the Asian Games in 1982 near the Delhi Police Headquarters. The session will project party’s new president Rahul Gandhi as a credible challenger of the united Opposition. Half of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members are supposed to be elected in the plenary while the rest nominated by the party president.

Meanwhile the meeting of Karnataka MPs, cutting across party lines, to discuss Cauvery Water Dispute in New Delhi has been cancelled. The meeting was called at 5 pm today to discuss the verdict of the Supreme Court on sharing of Cauvery river waters. The meeting was called to discuss the State Government’s next step of action including whether to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. The meeting will now be held on Mar. 22 at 5 pm.