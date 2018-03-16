Student killed, four others injured as car topples in Mysuru

Mysuru: In a tragic incident, a student was killed while four of his classmates sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling toppled near the Canara Bank on the High Tension Road in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage here yesterday afternoon.

While the deceased student has been identified as Manavattira Sahil Somaiah (20), a resident of Vijayanagar, the injured have been identified as Bottolanda Gagan, Karavanda Kaushik, Gautham and Thimmaiah. The injured have been admitted to Brindavan Hospital in Jayalakshmipuram. All of them are the students of Kautilya College in Vijayanagar 2nd stage and are pursuing their first-year B.Com course.

Yesterday, Somaiah along with four of his classmates left the college towards Vijayanagar Water Tank to have juice in his (Somaiah) Ford Ikon car (KA-12-M-1326). When they came near the Canara Bank on the High Tension Road at about 2 pm, Somaiah who was behind the wheels, lost control of the car, resulting in the car toppling three times, before coming to a standstill.

The public who saw the five students bleeding profusely, shifted them to the hospital, where Somaiah, who was severely injured on the head breathed his last after failing to respond to the treatment, according to V.V. Puram Traffic Police.

V.V. Puram Traffic Inspector C.V. Ravi and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar besides registering a case. The Police are investigating.