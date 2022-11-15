Chief Minister to inaugurate Platinum Jubilee of Mysore Paints on Nov. 28

November 15, 2022

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar invited as chief guest

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the Mysore royal family have been invited for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) to take place in city on Nov. 28.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MPVL Chairman R. Raghu (Kautilya) said that CM Bommai has given his consent to inaugurate the celebrations at 3 pm in Kalamandira on Hunsur Road and added that Pramoda Devi Wadiyar was today invited to participate as the chief guest.

The factory will be completing 75 years this year after it was taken over by the Government in 1947 and hence, the Platinum Jubilee celebration has been organised, he added.

About MPVL

Located at new Bannimantap Extension in city, Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd., was established in 1937 by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, then the Maharaja of Mysore under the name ‘Mysore Lac & Paint Works Ltd.’ The Government took over the factory in 1947 and in 1989, it was renamed as ‘Mysore Paints & Varnish Ltd.’

The rationale behind the establishment of the factory was to provide employment opportunities locally and for effective utilisation of the natural resources of the forest.

The factory manufactures and supplies Industrial Coatings, Decorative Paints, Wood Polishes, Varnish and Thinners. At present, the company is meeting the requirements of Government, PSUs, Central Government, private industries and paint dealers. The company also manufactures indelible ink and supplies it during elections, not only in India but also to other countries since 1962.