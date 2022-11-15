‘Prof. Hemantha Kumar, a role model for VCs’

November 15, 2022

T.S. Nagabharana heaps praises on outgoing VC for many student-friendly initiatives

Mysore/Mysuru: Opportunities are plenty in public life but only a few will make a difference and transform lives. The Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar is one such amiable personality who, despite remaining low-profile, proved to be a great administrator, said former Kannada Development Authority Chairman, actor and director T.S. Nagabharana.

He was speaking after felicitating Prof. Hemantha Kumar who is retiring from service on Nov. 15 (today). “I had a chance to meet the VC and the occasion was not planned. But what impressed me is his knowledge, administrative ability and a simple and pleasing personality. Without being a show-off and egotistic and without patting his own back for achievements, he has done good work for the University and has earned the appreciation of the students, faculty and the Government,” Nagabharana said.

“For a person who was born and brought-up in Mysuru and studied in Mysore University, it is a matter of pride to head an illustrious University. But Prof. Hemantha Kumar had no airs about how he rose from the ranks. Moreover, he knew the pulse of the University, its faculty and students and relentlessly pursued to safeguard their interests,” he said.

Recalling COVID pandemic period when the entire education system came to a grinding halt, Nagabharana said that Prof. Hemantha Kumar efficiently managed the stalemate and introduced many student-friendly no-contact programmes for continuing education. Soon after the pandemic, many initiatives were taken to continue learning and good career goals, he added.

“Prof. Hemantha Kumar himself made the rounds of the corridors of power and managed to sanction funds and projects that were required for the University. His actions in educational reforms, setting up of a career hub and many innovative projects are commendable and has to be followed by the people next in line to be the VCs. In fact, he is a role model for them,” he added.

President, Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka (FFVCK) Prof. K.S. Rangappa said that it was unfortunate that those VCs who just sit and sign documents and records are called ‘most active VCs’.

“Prof. Hemantha Kumar is a class apart and I have known him since the last 30 years. He has a scientific temperament and has been active in pursuing the interests of the students, faculty and also the public. He has enhanced the image of the University and strived hard to bring in many innovative schemes for the overall welfare of the students,” he said.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji released two books that have been written on Prof. Hemantha Kumar and the outgoing VC was warmly felicitated.