Chief Minister vows to complete ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ in two years

January 7, 2021

Basavakalyana: Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for ‘Anubhava Mantapa’, a concept of Parliament propagated by 12th century social reformer, Jagajyothi Basavanna here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the proposed structure would be completed within two years of time and would invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its inauguration in the presence of 3 to 4 lakh people. The total cost of the project was Rs.500 crore of which Rs.100 crore had already been released. Another Rs.100 crore would be released soon and float tender without delay.

“I have given complete responsibility to Basavaraja Patil Sedam to personally monitor the progress of this structure. At the time of laying the foundation stone for Parliament Vista complex in Delhi, PM Modi had mentioned about Basavanna’s Anubhava Mantapa, the first Parliament of the World during 12th century,” he mentioned.

The concept of Anubhava Mantapa was based on the report submitted by a team of experts led by noted Kannada litterateur Go. Ru. Chennabasappa and the structure would be constructed in Kalyani Chalukya style. Only cement and stone would be used to build the Mantapa. A host of Ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Seers of various Mutts were present.

