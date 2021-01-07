Don’t park vehicles beyond four hours on D.D. Urs Road

January 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: No more vehicle parking beyond four hours on D. Devaraj Urs Road in city.

If the deadline is violated, the vehicle will be wheel-locked and the owner will be fined. This rule will apply to all those who park on the Road including shop owners and employees.

A meeting of traders, locals, customers, senior citizens and the members of Traffic Advisory Committee decided on this rule this afternoon.

The meeting was held in the premises of Devaraja Traffic Police Station to discuss about the grievances related to parking of vehicles on Devaraj Urs Road. However, the final decision on when the four-hour rule will be implemented will be taken by City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta.