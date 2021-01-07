Survey of disabled persons to be completed in two months: MCC Addl. Commissioner

January 7, 2021

Felicitation to Rural Rehabilitation Workers marks ninth anniversary of District Disability Rehabilitation Centre

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that the survey launched by the MCC over six months ago for collecting vital data from all physically challenged persons residing in the city will be completed in two months, MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar said that the speciality of the survey is that only disabled persons have been engaged for the conduct of the survey. He was speaking after inaugurating the ninth anniversary of District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) located on Pulikeshi Road in Tilaknagar here this morning.

Explaining the rationale behind the engagement of physically challenged persons for the conduct of the survey, he said that this has been done to derive the most factual and accurate information and ensure cent percent success of the survey.

Pointing out that nine personnel are involved in the survey process, Shashikumar said that the survey would have been completed by now, but for the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. However, the survey is expected to be complete in two months, he said and added that all the statistics and data collected from the survey will be collated and forwarded to the State Government in the form of a report.

Maintaining that wholly correct facts, figures and other data collected from physically challenged persons will hugely help the Government in evolving the most appropriate programmes for their welfare, he said that the MCC is working on a plan to provide Rs. 6,000 to 10,000 annually as care allowance to the parents of the disabled once the ongoing survey is completed.

Continuing, the MCC Commissioner said that the MCC has come up with an action plan for setting up three Disabled Day Care Centres in the city — one each in the three Assembly segments of KR, NR and Chamaraja.

The centre in KR Assembly segment will come up at the Government School in Jayanagar, the centre in NR Assembly segment at the Government School near Fountain Circle, while the location of the centre in Chamaraja assembly segment is underway.

He further said that those who seek admission to the Day Care Centres will have to bring disability certificate from AIISH (All India Institute of Speech and Hearing).

The AIISH is setting up an exclusive park for the disabled within its premises at Manasagangothri at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh, he added. Shashikumar also announced that the MCC will provide financial assistance to disabled children and youngsters taking part in State/ National/ International level Sports Meets.

Rural Rehabilitation workers from seven taluks of the district — K.M. Mallesh (Nanjangud), Ningaraju (H.D. Kote), Chandrakala (Mysuru), Nagaraju (T. Narasipur), Nagegowda (K.R. Nagar), P.N. Mahadevamurthy (Hunsur) and Pooja (Periyapatna) were felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier, Prof. M. Mahadevappa, Member Secretary of DDRC welcomed the gathering.

India Red Cross Society Mysuru Unit Head Dr. K.T. Gurumurthy, Member T.S. Sudha, Mysuru District Disabled Welfare Association Hon. President S. Sridhar Dikhsit, Corporator R. Rangaswamy, DDRC Nodal Officer Y.R. Arjun and others were present.