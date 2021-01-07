II PUC exam in May, SSLC in June
January 7, 2021

Bengaluru: Ending months of anxiety of students preparing for State Board examinations, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Wednesday announced that the II PUC exam would begin in the second week of May and SSLC in June.

Speaking to presspersons, Suresh Kumar said the tentative dates would be decided soon after a meeting with officials. 

The Department of PU Education had announced a couple of months ago that around 30 percent of syllabus would be cut this year. It was only on Jan.1 that class 10 and II PU classes started after a gap of over nine months. Although online classes began in June-July last year, the Department officials had said that they wanted to conduct contact classes for at least four months before the exams.

Normally the exams were held either in March or April. However, this year, the exams have been deferred to May and June due to loss of academic days and in-ordinate delay in re-opening of schools due to COVID-19. The SSLC and PU Board examinations were also postponed in 2020 due to lockdown.

No cut in syllabus for Classes 1 to 9

Minister Suresh Kumar said that there will not be any cut or revision in the syllabus for classes from 1 to 9. As far as these classes are concerned, it is school level evaluation and there will not be any cut in the syllabus, he clarified.

