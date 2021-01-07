Mysuru boy passes out as Lieutenant in Indian Army
News

Mysuru boy passes out as Lieutenant in Indian Army

January 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Prashanth of Mysuru has passed out as a Lieutenant of the Indian Army, consequent on his successful completion of one year of training at the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

A total of 330 Cadets were promoted as Army Officers in the Passing Out Parade, held on Dec. 12, 2020. 

Earlier, he was in training for three years from 2016-2019 at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, a premier joint training institution for grooming leaders in the Indian Armed Forces. While undergoing training at the NDA, he also completed his graduation, in Computer Science, from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

Prashanth had a brilliant academic record right from the beginning, having cracked both JEE Main and Advanced. He secured admission to the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal. While he was in the first semester at NITK, Surathkal, he joined NDA. He had taken UPSC NDA Exam as II PUC student at Sri Chaitanya PU College, Marathahalli, Bengaluru. 

He had his initial schooling in Mysuru, having studied at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) and Sadvidya High School.

The 22-year-old is the son of  M. Jagadeesha, a Railway Employee and Rajalakshmi, a homemaker, residents of Hebbal in city.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching