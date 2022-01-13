Child Labour Survey: MP inaugurates workshop for Labour Inspectors and Representatives

January 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Emphasising on the need for all Labour Officers to have a thorough understanding of Anti-Child Labour Law, MP Pratap Simha said that the job of Labour Officers is not limited just to disposal of files, but also to educate parents on the Constitutional rights of children.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day training workshop on Child Labour and Teen Labour Survey for Labour Inspectors and representatives of Voluntary organisations jointly organised by the District Administration and Labour Department at Chamundeshwari auditorium in Regional Commissioner’s Office on Hunsur road here this morning.

Maintaining that treatment of all children just like our own will help in addressing child labour and teen labour issues, Simha opined that all parents dream of seeing their wards in high posts and in this backdrop, sensitising the society on Anti-Child Labour Law is important.

Expressing concern over child marriages among tribal communities, the MP maintained that bringing tribals to the mainstream society will help a lot in eradicating such practices.

Referring to ban on plastics, Simha said that it is regretful to note that banned plastics are being continued to be used in agricultural activities.

Pointing out that the PDOs must educate the farmers against use of plastics, he said that ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ grants can be used for the purpose.

Earlier, Assistant Labour Commissioner Nazia Sultana, who delivered the keynote address, bemoaned that child labour has not been completely eradicated in the country despite best efforts.

Observing that officials must accurately interpret the provisions under Anti-Child labour Law, she said that the parents must be sensitised on the rights that the constitution has bestowed upon children.

Emphasising on the role of Labour Officers in the eradication of the societal evil of child labour, she contended that they should also follow up on the future of rescued children.

She said that the Department has set up a 24×7 child line-1098 for issues concerning child abuse, missing children, child labour, child beggary, drug addicted children, physically and mentally retarded children, abandoned children, migratory children, child trafficking and child marriage. On the dates of survey, Nazia Sultana said that the dates are not fixed as of now. Pointing out that teams will be formed for child and teen labour survey, she said that the Deputy Commissioner will be sought for fixing the schedule. The survey which will be of one-month duration will be taken up once the DC announces the dates, she added.