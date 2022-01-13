People face long lines as they rush to get tested for COVID

January 13, 2022

War room numbers

For any kind of health issue, contact Taluk COVID War Room at 0821-2414812

For emergencies contact Tahsildar 89716-52652

Taluk Panchayat CEO 94808-73100

Taluk Health Officer 97310-21569

Mysore/Mysuru: Business travel, family gatherings and the rapid surge of COVID-19 and the new Coronavirus cases triggered by the Omicron variant, are driving huge demand for RT-PCR tests, leaving people scrambling.

The result so far has been around-the-block lines at testing sites. Since the last three or four days there has been a huge demand for tests and the increasing number of cases has contributed to the test spike.

On their part, the administration is expanding testing capacity and is taking steps to cope with the twin imperatives of increased tests and timely results as cases spike. The pressure has been building by the day with increasing numbers of people showing symptoms heading to tests to rule out or confirm the infection and many others needing a negative test to travel, attend office or enter restricted venues.

Since the last few months, the Health Department has been appealing to people to undergo COVID tests but the response has been poor. But now, a slight illness and common cold is driving people to testing centres and most of them are testing positive. This has become a headache to the Health Department and the District Administration.

There is a chill atmosphere in Mysuru and due to climate change and global warming, the temperatures will be slow for a few more days. Due to the weather condition, many are suffering from cold and light fever. Panicking, these people are rushing to the testing centres.

In the city, testing is being carried out at Town Hall, K.R. Hospital, District Hospital and Primary Health Centres. Till last week 2,000 tests were undertaken per day and the number now has increased to 7,000.