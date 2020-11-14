Children’s Day Today… City girl is ‘Indian Best Young Achiever-2020’

November 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 10 children and 28 outstanding women received awards during International Women’s Day (IWD)-Women Achievers Awards Ceremony organised by Veloz Eve at Bangalore International Centre recently. Out of 10 child achievers, Niyati Vijaykumar from Mysuru won ‘Indian Best Young Girl Achievement Award-2020.’

The award was presented by International Body Builder and actor Dr. A.V. Ravi, choreographer and TV personality Mayuri Upadhya, actresses Vanishree, Chandana Gowda and Roshni Telkar, Film Director Ramanand and Women Intl. Body Builder Mamatha Santhkumar.

This award recognises women for their various contributions by honouring and awarding, along with striving for gender parity and equality. Founder of Veloz Eve is Padma Priya, 2nd Runner-up of Mrs. India Universe-2019 and winner of Mrs. Karnataka Universe.

A UKG student at Little Elly in Ramakrishnanagar, Niyati is the daughter of N. Vijaykumar and Roopashree, residents of Ramakrishnagar in city.

Earlier, Niyati had emerged winner of Princess of Future Model of India 2K19 organised by Tibba’s Group, apart from winning Princess of South Karnataka and Princess of Mysuru crown. She is also the winner of ‘Face of Bollywood 2k19’ title by Rio Production, Bengaluru,

Runner-up of Fashion Genre 2k19, organised by Lens Frame Photography – Prince Paul and among 180 kids, won first prize in ‘Cute Radha’ contest held at Kautilya School, Mysuru.

Having walked the ramp for Tiny Girls brand, Pantaloons in Elements Mall, Bengaluru and Rainbow Birds at India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) in Bengaluru, she has been the show-stopper at Fashion Fiesta, Mysuru, corporate event ramp walk with Doctors and staff at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru and Lions Clubs Carnival 2020 held at Town Hall.

She prepares herself for fashion shows by watching modelling shows of established models and children in YouTube. Having stepped into modelling at the age of four, Niyati got an opportunity to act in children’s movie ‘Kiru Dani’ directed by Dasmohan and later in another short movie titled Nagaraj Chitradurga’s ‘Prakruti.’ She has also acted in plays ‘Hinturigi Nodi’ and ‘Makkala Kanasu’ of Mysore Film Institute.

“If I get good chance, I will act in films and earn good name otherwise, I aim to become an Air Hostess,” says Niyati.

The shooting of her upcoming movies ‘Chalaka’ directed by Pradeep Sarti, ‘Ugravatara’ movie starring Priyanka Upendra, directed by Gurumurthy, ‘Old Monk’ directed by M.G. Srinivas, ‘Barisu Kannada Dimdimava’ directed by Navillugari Naveen and ‘Goodnight’ are all underway, says proud mother Roopashree.

Currently, Niyati is engaged in entertaining listners of 92.7 BIG FM as Junior RJ alongside RJ Avinash in the programme titled ‘Yochane Yaake, Change Ok’ on every Saturday from 5 pm to 7 pm. Happy Children’s Day!