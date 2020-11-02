CIIL celebrates Kannada Habba

November 2, 2020

Kannada Classical Centre moves to new premises at Gangothri

Strive to ensure regional languages including Kannada regain their pride: Prof. Kambara delivers virtual address

Mysore/Mysuru: Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Government of India, Manasagangothri, had organised a programme to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava at National Centre for History of Science (NCHS) Guest House premises, University of Mysore (UoM) here yesterday.

The occasion also marked the relocation of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) to NCHS building in Manasagangothri, provided by the UoM.

Delivering a virtual address, Jnanpith Awardee Prof. Chandrashekhara Kambara said, “Maucaulay’s system of education introduced by British rulers has bred a sense of inferiority complex among Indians. Indian languages have a wealth of literature, but due to Maucaulay’s system of education, we are now equating English with knowledge.

Nowadays, we feel that English is a must for making a living and as a result, all Indian languages have been neglected. We need to re-think about this and strive to ensure that regional languages including Kannada regain their pride.”

“There is no country as linguistically diverse as India with its wealth of literary corpus. Both English introduced by Maucaulay’s system of education and Bhakti Movement have revolutionised our way of thinking in their own unique ways. We need to remember thousands of Bhakti saints, Sharanas who wrote Vachanas and works of Haridasas who gave importance to Bhakti and revolutionised our society,” he said.

Staff of CIIL in front of new building that houses Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) in Manasagangothri.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who was the guest of honour, described the shifting of CESCK to Manasagangothri campus as ‘home-coming’ and hoped that this move would further boost research activities. He also urged senior Kannada scholars to translate works of Kannada poets including those of Pampa, Ranna, Ponna and others.

Deputy Director of CIIL Prof. Umarani Kuppuswami and CESCK Project Director Prof. B. Shivarama Shetty also participated in the virtual event and addressed the viewers. CIIL Director Prof. C.G. Venkatesha Murthy, Kannada Development Authority Chairman T.S. Nagabharana and others were present.

On the occasion, CIIL Director and Deputy Directors released the book “Lokopakaram: Ondu Paramarshe.”