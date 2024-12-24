City Churches decked up for X-mas tomorrow

December 24, 2024

Mysuru: The festive atmosphere has descended on city with Christian community members busy in shopping, decorating houses and Churches to celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, tomorrow.

City’s major Churches are illuminated and preparing for the biggest festival by conducting special programmes and prayers tonight and tomorrow. Priests are also ready for the celebrations as the festival marks the season of joy, sharing, caring and spreading love. St. Philomena’s Church, the tallest Church in city and St. Bartholomew’s Church, the oldest Church are the centre of attraction drawing devotees and visitors in large numbers. Wesley Cathedral, Hardwicke Church at Lakshmipuram, Yesu Karunalaya at Karunapura, Sawday Memorial Church at Tilaknagar, Infant Jesus Church on Hunsur Road, Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church at Srirampura and Pushpashrama in R.S. Naidu Nagar among other Churches in city are also in a celebratory mood.

St. Philomena’s Church: As part of the celebrations, a huge rangoli — 80×40 ft. (4,160 sq. ft.) — of Jesus Christ drawn by artists Puneeth, Lakshmichandan, Samprith Chandan, Aditya, Raghavendra R. Aralikatti, Puneeth Rayanna and team on the right side of the Church’s entrance is the major attraction this year. Also, a crib has been set up along with a tastefully decorated Christmas.

Today, the midnight mass will commence at 11.30 pm during which the idol of Infant Jesus will be brought in a procession and placed inside the crib by Apostolic Administrator Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, who will lead the midnight mass. Tomorrow, the Christmas mass in various languages will begin from 8.30 am. Over 6,000 people including devotees and tourists are expected to visit this Church.

The new entrance gate of St. Philomena’s Church is being readied and tiles are being laid. These works are expected to be completed in about three days.

St. Bartholomew’s Church: This oldest Church near Sub-Urban Bus Stand in city is also ready to greet the people on the festive day.

Today, Candle Light Service will be held at 6.30 pm. Tomorrow, there will be two services. The first service will be held at 6 am and the second service starts at 8.30 am. Both the services will conclude with Holy Communion led by Presbyter Pastor Daniel J. Kaundinya.

In his message, Pastor Daniel said, “The birth of Jesus Christ still universally heralds the message of Peace, Love and the assurance that the Lord being amongst us. The love of God expressed through Jesus Christ calls us to revisit and re-experience the incarnation of our Saviour in a context of cross-cultural anxiety, turmoil, fear, neglect, depravity and uncertainty and to be assured of His healing and comforting presence with us.”

“This Christmas, let us celebrate God’s gift of joy, peace, fellowship, love, forgiveness, reconciliation, hope and charity personified in Jesus Christ. May this Christmas season see these majestic words imbibed with truth soar high, revealing God’s intimate love for His Son and His tender love and mercies for all his creations. I pray that this Christmas we touch the lives of others with love, care, sharing and healing, thus making our celebration meaningful and worthy.”