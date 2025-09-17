City Court orders FIR against former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh

September 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In another development coming hours after the arrest of former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in connection with the MUDA 50:50 site scam, a city Court has ordered to register an FIR against another former MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh under various IPC Sections for the offences allegedly committed by him (Natesh).

Natesh had served as the then MUDA (now MDA) Commissioner before G.T. Dinesh Kumar took over.

S. Srinivas, an RTI activist of Bogadi in the city, had written a letter in 2022 to the State Chief Secretary (CS) seeking a probe into what he claimed massive irregularities in MUDA and subsequently, the CS had directed the then Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to probe the matter and file a report.

Subsequently, when he arrived at the DC office for recording his statement in connection with the probe, he learnt that Natesh had engaged rowdy elements to prevent him (Srinivas) from appearing before the DC for disposition in the case.

Natesh then had also warned him of serious consequences if he continued to fight against the grave irregularities in MUDA. Also, when he later visited MUDA office to seek more documents in connection with the case, Natesh had threatened of filing false cases against him and sending him to jail, besides attempting to snatch his mobile phone and other gadgets, in a bid to destroy evidence.

This apart, Natesh later registered a false case against him in Lakshmipuram Police Station on Mar. 10, 2022, accusing him (Srinivas) of assaulting him (Natesh) in MUDA office.

Subsequently, he obtained an anticipatory bail from a city Court and thereafter the same day, he lodged a complaint through e-Mail and WhatsApp to Lakshmipuram Police and as well as to the City Police Commissioner.

Later, he received a message from the Police Commissioner’s office saying that his (Srinivas) complaint had been forwarded to the concerned Police Officer for necessary action.

But despite this, the Police did not take any action, following which he filed a petition in the Court on Apr. 6, 2022, seeking legal action against former MUDA Commissioner Natesh under the then IPC Sections 342, 323, 392, 504, 506 r.w. Section 34 for the offences that he had committed against him, Srinivas maintained.

The 8th Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Court, Mysuru, which heard his petition yesterday (Sept.16, 2025), ordered the Lakshmipuram Police to register an FIR against former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh under appropriate Sections of the IPC.

The Court, acting under Section 156(3) of CrPC further directed the Lakshmipuram Police to investigate the case and submit the probe report by Jan.19, 2026, when the case comes up for next hearing.