City BJP celebrates PM Modi’s birthday, prays for his well-being

September 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City BJP members celebrated the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by performing homa and praying for his well- being and for global peace at Amruteshwara Temple on Dewan’s Road in city this morning.

The members held photographs of PM Modi wishing him on his birthday. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa also participated in the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said that they had organised special pujas for the well-being of PM Modi.

When asked about the arrest of former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar by the ED in Bengaluru yesterday, Yaduveer said that the ED was investigating into the alleged irregularities at MUDA and he had demanded a comprehensive investigation into the alleged site scam. “The ED has now arrested former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh. Let investigations be held against all those who have committed irregularities in MUDA,” he said.

Kuruba community to ST category

Expressing his surprise about the State Government’s plan to include Kuruba community in ST category, he said that he was unable to understand why the Government was making such a move.

Expressing his disapproval to include new communities such as Christian Lingayat and Christian Kuruba in the census, Yaduveer said that the BJP had already brought this to the notice of the Governor.

Dargah at Nanjumalige

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who also spoke about the Dargah controversy at Gaadi Chowk near Nanjumalige, said that there was already a Dargah nearby and the MCC Commissioner had issued another notification. “Why should a notification be issued for another Dargah when there is one already? I suspect a conspiracy to create communal disturbance in my Constituency (Krishnaraja) and hold me responsible for it. I won’t let that happen,” he said.

In another function held at Chamundipuram, BJP activists led by MLA Srivatsa distributed tea, bun and bananas to civic workers.