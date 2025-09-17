Dasara 2025: DG&IG conducts security review meeting

September 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With less than a week left for this year’s Dasara (Sept. 22 to Oct. 2), DG&IG Dr. M.A. Saleem conducted bandobast (security) arrangement meeting to review security arrangements for ensuing 11-day festivities at the City Police Commissioner’s Office Meeting Hall in Nazarbad here this morning.

During the meeting, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar gave a power-point presentation on the details about security arrangements being planned across the city especially atop Chamundi Hill for the inauguration, Mysore Palace for Jumboo Savari, Yuva Dasara and other venues and locations.

The City Police Commissioner also provided the details on CCTV cameras installed at various vantage points across the city and operations of Police Control Room and Commando Centre.

The meeting discussed about the requirement of additional staff from other districts including Police Officers and both men and women Constables for the smooth conduct of this year’s Dasara festival.

Seema Latkar, who requested for deployment of SP-level officers, also explained about the responsibilities to be allocated to KSRP, CAR, DAR, Mounted Police and Commando Squad.

She provided details about boarding and lodging arrangements for the additional forces visiting Mysuru for Dasara.

Later, in his address, DG&IG Dr. M.A. Saleem advised the local officers that with lakhs of people expected to visit Mysuru compared to previous years, utmost precautions should be taken to any untoward incidents.

Citing the example of Bengaluru stampede, Dr. Saleem instructed the officials to ensure no such incident occurred during this year’s Dasara and also added that the Police Officers should keep a hawk-eye view on the proceedings in the wake of Maddur incident and voices being raised in protest against inviting International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq for the Dasara inauguration.

Dr. Saleem also instructed the officers to setup check points at the entry gates of Mysuru to keep a vigil on those entering the city from outside. He advised the officers to ensure details of the guests staying in various hotels across the city to ensure incident-free Dasara festival.

The City Police were also instructed to make arrangements for smooth VVIP movements during Dasara, especially on the day of inauguration and Jumboo Savari.

DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani and DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, DCP (CAR) Siddanagouda Patil, Mounted Police Commandant A. Maruti and all ACPs, including ACP (Traffic) M. Shivashankar and ACP (Palace Security) Chandrashekar, attended the meeting.

Following the meeting at the City Police Commissioner’s office, DG&IG Dr. Saleem visited the Office of DIGP (Southern Range) and held a meeting.

Earlier, on his arrival, Dr. Saleem was given the Guard of Honour at the City Police Commissioner’s Office after being welcomed by DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and SP N. Vishnuvardhana at DG&IG suite located opposite Mysuru SP Office in Nazarbad.