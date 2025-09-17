Building owners on Jumboo Savari route sensitised

September 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar along with other Police officials and MCC officials conducted spot inspections of dilapidated, weak and precarious buildings along the Dasara procession route yesterday.

This inspection comes in the wake of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, stating that all dilapidated, weak and precarious buildings along the Raja Marga (Dasara procession route) — Lansdowne building, Devaraja Market, Visvesvaraya building at K.R. Circle, Government Ayurveda College and such other buildings on Sayyaji Rao Road (Jumboo Savari route) — would be completely blocked from public access to prevent people from climbing them to watch the Jumboo Savari (Oct. 2) from the roof tops of such buildings.

The team has identified Lansdowne building, buildings surrounding K.R. Circle, Devaraja Market, Panchamukhi Circle, Horse Stand and others as old and weak structures.

After conducting the inspection, the Police Commissioner held a meeting with the owners of old, dilapidated and under-construction buildings on Jumboo Savari route and instructed them not to allow anyone to climb the buildings to view the procession.

The City Top Cop has also urged the public not to climb on old, dilapidated and under-construction buildings, trees, telephone and electric poles to view Jumboo Savari as it is not safe and has asked the public to view the Dasara procession from a safe place.