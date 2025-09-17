‘Shwet Ashwa’ not to perform this Dasara
News

‘Shwet Ashwa’ not to perform this Dasara

September 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: This year’s torchlight parade, scheduled to be held on Oct. 2 on the day of Jumboo Savari, will not feature ‘Shwet Ashwa’, team of 33 Corps of Military Police (Indian Army) personnel which had been entertaining the audience by performing breathtaking stunts mounted on Royal Enfield and Hero Xpulse Pro bikes at Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

Over the past decades, the ‘Shwet Ashwa’ team captivated the audience by performing stunts like ‘Opening Crossing,’ ‘Double Crossing,’ ‘Parallel Crossing,’ ‘Chain Crossing,’ ‘Scissor Crossing,’ ‘V-Crossings’, ‘Jump Crossings’ and formations including Christmas tree model, pyramid and models including ‘Sudarshana Chakra’, ‘Hopping Fish’ among others. However, this year, they will not be performing as the authorities have decided to introduce a new event.

Sources at Dasara Torchlight Parade Sub-Committee had decided to drop the event since the programme held last year had prolonged beyond the stipulated time instead of which the authorities have decided to introduce a new programme this time.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching