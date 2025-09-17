Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Day-7: Students pay tribute to martyrs and farmers
Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Day-7: Students pay tribute to martyrs and farmers

September 17, 2025

Celebrate Constitution and women empowerment

Mysore/Mysuru: The Day-7 of the ongoing Yuva Sambhrama witnessed students from 59 colleges across the State paying tributes to farmers and martyrs and also celebrate the Indian Constitution, women empowerment and unity in diversity through their vibrant performances at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here last evening.

Yesterday’s event also witnessed felicitation to Pourakarmikas for keeping the city clean and being responsible in Mysuru city getting recognised as the third cleanest city in the country.

The event began with students of Raman Degree College of Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru highlighting the life and achievements of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This was followed by the students of Sri Lakshmi Hayagreeva PU College, Dattagalli, Mysuru, presenting a dance ballet on various stories from mythology, JSS First Grade College, Nanjangud, performing to the song ‘Deva Sri Ganesha…’

Later, students of Government Polytechnic College, Holenarasipur, celebrated Kannada film actors through their dance performance. The students of other colleges also performed to various Kannada songs including those featuring Dr. Vishnuvardhan and other actors.

The event also witnessed students from Government First Grade College, Chamarajanagar, performing to Gigi Pada of Soliga tribe on Chikkaluru Manteswamy, Mahadeshwara and Biligiri Ranganathaswamy.

Meanwhile, the students of Government First Grade College, K.R. Nagar, created awareness on drug abuse with theme ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat.’

Specially-abled students of Prerana Trust, Mandya, displayed their affection towards Kannada language through their performance for the song ‘Ee Kannada Mannanu Maribeda O Abhimani.’

This was followed by performances of students from other colleges which was thoroughly enjoyed by jam-packed young crowd at the Open Air Theatre.

