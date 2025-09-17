Mysuru’s cybercrimes decline but Rs. 28 crore lost in 2025

September 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Cybercrime cases targeting unsuspecting citizens are on the decline in Mysuru. However, fraudsters siphoned off Rs. 28.15 crore in 128 reported cases during 2025 alone, said N. Sneha Raj, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cybercrime, Mysuru.

Speaking at the ‘Knockout Digital Fraud’ awareness workshop organised by a private finance company in city on Monday, she revealed that of the Rs. 28.15 crore stolen, authorities have successfully recovered Rs. 3 crore.

She noted that while 235 cases were registered in 2024, involving losses of Rs. 47 crore, the number of cases has declined this year, thanks to proactive awareness campaigns.

The workshop aligned with the Reserve Bank of India’s 2024 guidelines on Fraud Risk Management for Non-Banking Financial Companies, which emphasise early detection, staff accountability and public engagement to make the digital ecosystem safer for everyone.

“Despite the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals, citizens are becoming more vigilant,” the ACP said and listed various fraud tactics, including fake OTP scams, phishing, digital arrest hoaxes, stock market investment frauds and pension-related cons.

She cited two recent cases — One involving a man who lost Rs. 3 crore and another where a woman was duped of Rs. 35 lakh under the guise of investment opportunities.

She urged the public to invest only through verified demat accounts and to be wary of unsolicited financial offers, especially those circulating on social media.

“Digital arrests never come through regular calls — they come via WhatsApp. Citizens must be alert and avoid responding to such calls,” she warned.

She emphasised safeguarding both private and public account credentials, never sharing passwords or OTPs and maintaining digital hygiene by regularly updating passwords.

Women seeking part-time jobs are increasingly being targeted, the ACP added, urging them to avoid financial dealings with strangers and to verify all online opportunities thoroughly.

Retired ACP G.N. Mohan and retired Dy.SP Ramesh were also present on the dais.

Key figures

128 cybercrime cases registered in Mysuru (Jan. – Sept. 2025)

Rs. 28.15 crore swindled in 128 cases during 2025

235 cybercrime cases registered in 2024

Rs. 47.19 crore lost to cybercrime in 2024

Rs. 3 crore recovered in 2025

Rs. 4.08 crore recovered in 2024

Dial 1930 to stop cyber fraud