Teacher beats student till he faints

September 17, 2025

Yelandur (Kollegal): A fifth standard student was allegedly beaten black and blue by his teacher till he fainted and now he has been admitted to the Government Hospital.

The boy student, who was beaten up and rendered unconscious besides sustaining injuries is Guruprasad, a resident of Chamalapura, who was studying at SDVS Vidya Samsthe on K.K. Road in the town.

Yesterday, teacher Bhanumathi, who was conducting classes, had written notes on the black board and had asked the students to write it down on their note books.

Meanwhile, Guruprasad requested permission from the teacher to attend nature’s call, but the teacher told him to finish writing down the notes first and then go.

But when Guruprasad continued to ask permission, the irked teacher asked him to show what he had written.

When teacher Bhanumathi saw his book, Guruprasad had not written anything, which made her furious and she began hitting Guruprasad with a stick till he fainted.

On learning about the incident, other teachers and the Head Master rushed to the classroom and sprinkled water on Guruprasad’s face, waking him up. The teachers then took Guruprasad to his home.

When his parents saw him with a gloomy face and sleeping, they questioned him and it was only then Guruprasad revealed to them about the beatings he had suffered.

The parents then removed the clothes of Guruprasad only to see the beating marks all over his body and immediately admitted him to a hospital.

The heart-broken parents then lodged a Police complaint and an FIR has also been registered against the teacher.