Seized narcotic substances worth Rs. 13.15 lakh destroyed

September 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Various types of narcotic substances which were seized under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at several Police Stations across the city have been destroyed following permission given by a Court.

In a total of 23 cases registered under NDPS Act, 43.308 kg of ganja and 3.75 milligram of Methamphetamine worth about Rs. 13.15 lakh were destroyed using the incinerator in the presence of Drug Disposal Committee at GIPS Bio-Tech in Gujjegowdanapura village, Jayapura Hobli in Mysuru taluk.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, who is also the Chairman of the Drug Disposal Committee, Committee’s Member-Secretary and City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP Mohammed Shariff Rawther and Committee Member and CCRB Inspector Mustaq Pasha and other Police Officers and staff were present.