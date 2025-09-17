Seized narcotic substances worth Rs. 13.15 lakh destroyed
News

Seized narcotic substances worth Rs. 13.15 lakh destroyed

September 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Various types of narcotic substances which were seized under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at several Police Stations across the city have been destroyed following permission given by a Court.

In a total of 23 cases registered under NDPS Act, 43.308 kg of ganja and 3.75 milligram of Methamphetamine worth about Rs. 13.15 lakh were destroyed using the incinerator in the presence of Drug Disposal Committee at GIPS Bio-Tech in Gujjegowdanapura village, Jayapura Hobli in Mysuru taluk.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, who is also the Chairman of the Drug Disposal Committee, Committee’s Member-Secretary and City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP Mohammed Shariff Rawther and Committee Member and CCRB Inspector Mustaq Pasha and other Police Officers and staff were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching