City first in State to get Mega Water Reservoir

Central Service Reservoir at Vijayanagar can store up to 2.70 crore litres of water

Mysore: Mysuru has got a Central Service Reservoir (CSR) that can store up to 2 crore 70 lakh litres of water — a first in the State and even cosmopolitan city Bengaluru does not have such a storage facility. The reservoir works have been completed and it will be dedicated to the city on June 30.

This was disclosed to reporters by Mysuru-Kodagu MP-elect Pratap Simha during an inspection of the works taken up under the funds that have been released by the Centre under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. Rs. 156 crore has been released by the Centre and works are being taken up in four packages.

The first package is to construct a Central Service Reservoir at Vijayanagar Second Stage that can store 26 MLD (Million Litres per Day) water and to take up repair works of old 18 MLD and 27 MLD storage facilities.

The 18 MLD tank has been repaired and was commissioned on 18-4-2018. Works of Vijayanagar Second Stage old 18 MLD and 27 MLD tank and 13 MLD capacity tank at Yadavagiri (inside the premises of the Office of Executive Engineer, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board) have been completed and will be inaugurated on June 30, the MP-elect said.

The total cost of this project is Rs. 27 crore and the process began in 2016. The new reservoir will supply drinking water to 19 Wards of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), 16 in Chamaraja, 2 in Chamundeshwari and one in N.R. Constituency. Once commissioned, the total water storage at the Vijayanagar Second Stage facility will be 2 crore 70 lakh litres and residents including Vijayanagar First, Second, Third Stage, Saraswathipuram, Gokulam, Hootagalli, BEML Layout will get water daily. At present, they get water once in two days.

Clean drinking water will be filled up to the ventilation level of the tank.

MP Pratap Simha said that by 2021, the population of city may cross 13.43 lakh needing 274 MLD of water per day and added that the works for water purification and distribution were being taken up under the Central AMRUT scheme which also includes a new pump house and panels at Hongalli, new uninterrupted power supply line and additional underground drainage system.

Construction works were handed over to Hyderabad-based DRS Infratech Ltd and the project is jointly executed by MCC, Directorate of Municipal Administration, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) and Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW).

Apart from increasing the storage capacity, existing water tank at Vijayanagar has been repaired where the existing floor was replaced by new columns. Floor slab reinforcement works have been undertaken along with new columns and shuttering work. A separate concrete gutter wall has been laid and ‘galvalumne sheet’ roofing has been done to cover the structure. Workers are giving final touches with waterproofing paint ahead of inauguration date of June 30.

Under package 2 of the AMRUT scheme, development works have begun at Hongalli Second and Third Stages, Belagola, Melapura and Kabini water supply projects. Canal work, pumping machinery works and water storage capacity works are being undertaken. Under package 3, a new pump house and a panel room works are being undertaken. Under package 4, ‘District C’ underground drainage works will be undertaken at a cost of Rs. 18.87 crore and works are under progress.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, Corporator M.U. Subbaiah, Executive Engineer of KUWS&DB Prasanna Murthy, VVWW EE Harish, AE C. Jayanna, AE Shivanna and other officers were present.

