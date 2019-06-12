Chaos for Aadhaar registration
Just one person handling counter at Karnataka One !

Mysore: With the Government making linkage of Aadhaar with Ration Card mandatory and setting July 31 as deadline, over 300 people assembled at Karnataka One Centre on Seshadri Iyer Road (near Old RMC) this morning, most of them seeking registration for Aadhaar Card.

The long queue of people since early morning became unmanageable for the single person handling the Aadhaar section at the Centre resulting in utter chaos.

The Aadhaar desk operator Manjunath, speaking to Star of Mysore said that only 50 tokens were given daily to people. “It takes about 15 minutes to complete formalities for each person for registering for Aadhaar. Incorect documents would enhance the time and technical snag if any would further drag the time. On an average only 40 tokens (people) would be attended each day,” he explained.

The people who had assembled demanded tokens for all indicating the date and time on subsequent dates on the lines of advance booking. When Manjunath agreed to the suggestion, the entire crowd tried to barge into the office resulting in a chaotic situation. With no way out, the whole operation was shut infuriating the people.

On receiving information, Mandi Police arrived at the spot and managed to pacify the irate crowd and made them to stand in a queue. After getting clearance from higher authorities it was decided to issue tokens to all with dates mentioned in advance.

The people felt that more staff should be deployed to handle the Aadhaar desk whenever a new policy is made and squarely blamed the authorities concerned for lack of vision.

June 12, 2019

