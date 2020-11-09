City gets India’s first Sandalwood Museum

November 9, 2020

CM Yediyurappa likely to inaugurate after Nov. 25

District Minister suggests to set up Museum at Mysore Palace premises

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar inspected the country’s first Sandalwood Museum, being established at the Sandalwood Depot in Aranya Bhavan premises at Ashokapuram this morning.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar said the Museum is being set up by the Regional Forest Department in an area of 17 mts x 8 mts (55.77ft x 26.24ft) at a cost of Rs. 18 lakh in Aranya Bhavan. 80 percent of work has been

completed and the Museum is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa soon.

He further said that apart from the Museum, a separate room and an auditorium with a projector and seating arrangements is constructed for visitors, who could learn more about sandalwood cultivation and also have first-hand information about it through interviews of successful sandalwood growers which would be screened. Audio information pertaining to sandalwood would also be provided to the visitors, he added.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar went around the Sandalwood Museum at Aranya Bhavan in city this morning. He was accompanied by Forest Department officials and MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev.

Continuing, DCF Dr. Prashanth Kumar said the Museum will display Sandalwood classification, types of sandalwood, billets and dust of sandalwood, posters containing information pertaining to sandalwood growing and prevention of diseases and added that a 3D model of sandalwood sculpture would also be displayed at this Museum.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, speaking after inspecting the Museum, said that the Forest Department officials had informed him about the Sandalwood Museum being established at Aranya Bhavan and had asked him to inspect the same and give suggestions.

The Minister said that though the Sandalwood Museum is coming up well, it could not attract more visitors as it is situated far from city and added that he has suggested the officials to set up the Museum at Mysore Palace premises after obtaining necessary permission as the Museum at Aranya Bhavan is small.

Minister Somashekar said that he would discuss about the setting up of the Museum at Mysore Palace premises with Forest Minister Anand Singh and obtain permission from the State Chief Secretary also.

Pointing out that farmers could now grow Sandalwood and to help them know more about its growing procedures and sell them as there is a huge demand for it, the Sandalwood Museum is being established, the Minister said that there is a need for the protection and publicity of Sandalwood farming.

He further said that Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa had given his consent to inaugurate the Museum and added that the CM would inaugurate the same after Nov. 25.

The Minister said that as the Forest Department is encouraging Sandalwood farming, it is good to have a Museum which provides information about sandalwood cultivation, types of sandalwood that could be grown and other relevant information to visitors and growers.

Following the suggestion by the District Minister to set up the Museum at Mysore Palace, DCF Dr. Prashanth Kumar said that a proposal in this regard would be sent to the Government soon.

Later, the Minister along with Forest officials and others went around the Sandalwood Depot and conducted an inspection.

Prior to the inspection, Minister Somashekar held a meeting with the Forest Department officials and discussed various topics pertaining to Forest Department including Sandalwood Museum.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Project Tiger Director Jagath Ram, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) – Mysuru Circle T. Heeralal, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) M.J. Alexander, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and others accompanied the Minister during the inspection.