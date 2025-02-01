City KSRTC buses get colour revamp after 15 years
News, Top Stories

City KSRTC buses get colour revamp after 15 years

February 1, 2025

Mysuru: In the cultural city of Mysuru, city buses are undergoing a colour transformation after 15 years, with the new sky blue and white scheme receiving widespread appreciation from passengers.

The Shakti Yojana, one of the five guarantee schemes of the State Government, has led to a significant rise in passengers using State transport buses — particularly a doubling in the number of female commuters.

Amid concerns over the shortage of buses, Mysuru city buses are quietly undergoing a colour revamp, catching the attention of commuters. Previously, city buses operated in green and light red, but now they are being repainted in sky blue and white.

Phased introduction of new buses

Over 100 buses purchased under the National Urban Renewal Mission (NURM) scheme were scrapped four months ago after clocking over one million kilometres, as per regulations. To replace them, the State Government has been introducing new Tata-manufactured buses in phases. These new buses, painted in sky blue and white, have been well received.

Recognising this positive feedback, the Transport Department decided to extend the new colour scheme to all Mysuru city buses. The repainting process is happening in phases, covering all 575 buses in the Mysuru city division — including 550 urban and taluk buses and 25 buses at the Nanjangud depot.

30 buses repainted every month

As per KSRTC regulations, 30 to 40 buses undergo mandatory Fitness Certificate (FC) renewal each month. Before these inspections, buses are being repainted in the new colour scheme, ensuring that over 30 repainted buses hit the roads every month.

READ ALSO  Citing losses, KSRTC Bus Stand hotels shut down across State

Buses scheduled for scrapping within 2-3 months will not be repainted. As a result, a small number of buses will continue operating in their old colours until they are phased out.

For buses with well-functioning engines but damaged exteriors, the Mysuru city division has initiated a body replacement programme. So far, six buses have been retrofitted with new bodies and are back in service. The cost of rebuilding a bus body is approximately Rs. 3-4 lakh, making them look and function like new.

After years of maintaining the same colour schemes, Mysuru city buses are now aligning with passenger preferences. The newly introduced sky blue and white buses received overwhelming praise, prompting the KSRTC to adopt this new identity for all city buses. As they undergo FC renewals, all buses will be repainted in the new colours, making Mysuru’s transport fleet more uniform and visually appealing. — H.T. Veeresh, Divisional, Controller, Mysuru City Division

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching