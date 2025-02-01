CM Siddaramaiah opens Kodagu’s first flyover at Bhagamandala

February 1, 2025

Madikeri: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formally inaugurated Kodagu’s first flyover near the Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala on Friday.

Built at a cost of Rs. 30 crore by the Water Resources Department and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, the flyover aims to provide relief to residents who face severe monsoon floods every year.

Speaking at the event, the CM expressed satisfaction that the long-awaited project had been completed. “In 2016, the then Kodagu District In-charge Minister K.J. George highlighted the need for this flyover. Following that, funds were sanctioned in phases and construction officially began in 2017,” he recalled.

Siddaramaiah emphasised his government’s commitment to Kodagu’s development, stating that substantial funds were allocated during the previous Congress tenure. “This time too, we will release additional funds for road and infrastructure development as requested by both MLAs,” he assured.

He also acknowledged Kodagu’s political shift in the recent elections, where two Congress MLAs — Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna from Virajpet and Dr. Manthar Gowda from Madikeri — were elected. “Kodagu was once considered a BJP stronghold, but the people have changed that perception. I congratulate the voters for their decision,” he said.

Reiterating Congress’ track record, the Chief Minister claimed that his party fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises during its 2013-18 tenure. Highlighting the success of Congress’ welfare schemes, he said, “Within just one year and eight months in office, we have successfully implemented the five guarantee schemes. These programmes have economically and socially empowered the poor and helped bring equality in society.”

Calling for religious tolerance, Siddaramaiah stated, “We must respect our religion while also valuing others. That is true tolerance. We should all strive to become global citizens.”

The event was attended by District Minister N.S. Boseraju, MLAs Ponnanna and Dr. Manthar Gowda, District President of Guarantee Implementation Committee Thithira Dharmaja Uthappa, former MLCs Veena Achaiah & C.S. Arun Machaiah, H.S. Chandramouli, various Block Presidents, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja and SP K. Ramarajan.

Committee to address ‘C’ and ‘D’ land issues

The CM announced that a Committee will be formed to resolve issues related to ‘C’ and ‘D’ lands in Kodagu. Appropriate action will be taken after the committee submits its report.

Speaking to reporters, he stated that Government land encroachments will be leased out, and sites will be provided to the landless. He also noted that the committee formed to address the cleanliness of the Cauvery River has not yet submitted its report, assuring that necessary action will be taken once it is received.

Upon arrival in Kodagu, Siddaramaiah first visited Triveni Sangama, offering prayers to Goddess Cauvery. He then performed special prayers at Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala and at the origin of the Cauvery River in Talacauvery.