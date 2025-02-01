MP seeks to name Bannimantap LIC Junction as ‘Arjuna Circle’

February 1, 2025

‘Part of Maharani’s Science College collapsed due to maintenance failure’

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to name the junction in front of the LIC Divisional Office in Bannimantap as ‘Arjuna Circle’ in memory of Arjuna, the former Dasara Ambari elephant.

Speaking to the media at Manasagangothri on Thursday, Yaduveer emphasised that the Dasara tradition is deeply intertwined with the elephant procession. Given this significance, he believes naming the junction after late Arjuna is befitting as the Dasara procession concludes at Bannimantap.

“This junction serves as a key entry point to Mysuru, making it an ideal location for honouring Arjuna. I have sent a formal request, and the MCC should take action accordingly,” he stated. When asked whether the junction had already been named, Yaduveer responded that he was unaware of any official naming and believed that the process had not yet been completed.

Bangalore Palace Grounds Ordinance

Reacting to the Governor’s approval of the State Government’s Ordinance on the Bangalore Palace Grounds, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar asserted that the matter will be challenged legally.

“The Supreme Court had earlier directed the State to provide Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for road widening, which was a setback for the Government. To bypass this, the ordinance has been introduced as a tool. Since the matter is now in Court, we will proceed based on the Supreme Court’s decision,” he said.

Internal party issues

On the dissatisfaction over the release of the District Presidents’ list in the State BJP, Yaduveer urged party members to work together in the party’s best interest.

“Any issues should be addressed within the party’s internal platform. The State President and other leaders have also emphasised resolving matters internally,” he stated. Responding to calls for a change in the BJP’s State leadership, the party’s Central leadership will review the situation and take an appropriate decision, he added.

Supporting the current BJP State President, B.Y. Vijayendra, the MP stated, “Under his leadership, the party’s activities, including the Lok Sabha elections, have been successful. Everyone has appreciated his contributions to the party.”

Failure in maintenance

Reacting to the roof collapse at Maharani’s Science College, which resulted in the death of a worker, concerns were raised over the lack of proper maintenance of heritage structures.

“When a part of the roof collapsed three years ago, more attention should have been given to maintenance. Now, history has repeated itself. The decision to demolish all heritage buildings is condemnable. Instead, efforts must be made to prevent structural deterioration, such as stopping plant and vine growth on these buildings,” Yaduveer stated.

Regarding Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, it was stressed that timely renovation is crucial to their preservation. “These heritage structures are still standing strong, but delays in addressing their condition could lead to similar incidents. We must wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on this matter,” the MP noted.