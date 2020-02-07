City MMA fighters bag medals

February 7, 2020

Grapplers of City’s Academy of Martial Science (AMS), affiliated to Mysore Combat Sports Association (MCSA) and Association of Mixed Martial Arts of Karnataka (AMMAK) have won two titles (gold), one silver and three bronze medals for the State in Indian Open MMA championships held in Hyderabad between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.

The event was sanctioned by MMA India and organised by Telangana Association of Mixed Martial Arts (TAMMA). Team was coached and mentored by Kru.Vikram of AMS who is an International MMA medallist. Results are as follows: M.S. Suhas – Straw weight quarter finalist; Sumith – Straw weight quarter finalist; Bhasur Sharma – Fly weight quarter finalist; R. Dinesh – Feather weight quarter finalist; Snehith Ravi Kumar – Feather weight bronze medallist; R. Rajesh – Bantam Weight bronze medallist; S. Anand – Feather weight silver medallist; N.P. Kiran – Light weight champion; Chandrashekar- Welter weight bronze medallist; S.Adarsh – Middle weight champion.