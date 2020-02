Sri. M. Gopalaswami Memorial Cricket Tourney: Yodhan shines in RBNCC’s big win

February 7, 2020

Five-wicket haul by medium-pacer Yodhan Hrudhay (5/17) helped RBNCC to register a big 354-run win over Jayanagar SC and enter the second round in the Sri. M.Gopalaswami Memorial Cricket tournament 2019-20, conducted by KSCA Mysore Zone at the SDNR Wadiyar Grounds here on Thursday.

Scores

RBNCC 426/9 in 50 overs (Nirmith Nityanand 92, Kruthik Krishna 68, Muneesh Chengappa 49 n.o, Abhay Rangan 35, Deemanth 32, M.B. Darshan 30, Hemanth Kumar 27, Suhas 3/107, Harish 2/85) bt Jayanagar SC 72 in 23 overs (Yodhan Hrudhay 5/17, M.B. Darshan 2/8, K.Gourav 2/38).

Garner CC 159 in 39.5 overs (Yashwanth Patel 65, Shamay Gowda 31, Ishaan 3/31, Mahendra Kumar 2/25, V.M. Mohinder Nayak 2/34) lost to Navodaya CC 160/8 in 31.1 overs (Anshuman 51, Devrath 26, Ishaan 24 n.o, Abhishek R. Patel 3/36).