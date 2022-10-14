October 14, 2022

Over seven new Circles on cards; Al-Badr Circle, Fountain Circle re-conceptualised

Mysore/Mysuru: With innumerable wide and beautiful Circles, Mysuru can be called a City of Circles. Every junction where two to six roads meet have huge Circles in the centre and traffic would automatically go round these Circles. And every Circle has its own characteristics, gardens and lamp-posts.

With an aim to further beautify the city to attract more and more visitors, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has taken up the beautification of certain old Circles and construct seven more new Circles. These Circles are being re-conceptualised and funds have been released from the MCC, State Government and local Corporator funds and the occasion is the 75th year of Independence.

Works have already been taken up to beautify certain existing Circles. The Al-Badr Circle in Rajeevnagar Second Stage is being redesigned artistically with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.47 crore. A Bengaluru-based firm has bagged the contract and begun works.

As part of the beautification, a pedestal that will rise up to 25-ft is being constructed. It will have an attractive fountain, interlocking tiles pathway and once constructed, the Circle will be tastefully illuminated.

Works under progress at Al-Badr Circle.

Revised estimate

Speaking to Star of Mysore on the Circle beautification, former Mayor and current area Corporator Ayub Khan said that a Bengaluru-based architect has designed the Circle and a blueprint has been prepared. “The funds for the project have been released out of my Corporator grants and the initial estimate was Rs. 2.47 crore,” he said.

Expenses will go up to Rs. 3 crore as many underground pipelines at the Circle location have been relocated and this took most part of the work. Fresh wiring work is being done underground. “At present, we are looking for attractive tiles to be placed around the Circle. We are aiming to complete the works within three months and will be dedicated to the city by the end of January,” Ayub Khan added.

Retaining originality

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy told SOM that while certain Circles are being beautified without damaging its original shape, new Circles will be built at certain areas.

“This year, the Council has decided to build new Circles at Vivekananda Circle, Siddaganga Swamiji Circle on Vishwamanava Double Road, Jayadeva Hospital Junction Road on KRS Road, Ayurveda Hospital Road and the Circle near St. Philomena’s Church. Bengaluru-based architects have been hired for some Circles and some of the Circles have been handed over to Mysuru-based architects,” he added.

Fountain Circle

Another Circle that is being beautified is the Fountain Circle at the entrance of Mysuru City from Bengaluru side. The MCC is planning to beautify this Circle by retaining its original shape with an estimated cost of Rs. 1.20 crore. “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” message will be reflected in the Circle and Kannada number 75 will be embossed in golden colour against a white background,” said Corporator Mohammad Rafiq.

He added that as the Circle is seen by thousands of people coming from Bengaluru every day, it will be made attractive to remain etched in the memory. MCC’s general grant of Rs. 50 lakh has been utilised for the project and MCC Commissioner will grant Rs. 30 lakh for it. The process of tender is on and works will begin soon after the tenders are allotted, Rafiq added.