City Police launch traffic beat system to prevent accidents

July 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar inaugurated the new traffic beat system in the city this morning. The event was held at the Commissioner’s Office auditorium in Nazarbad.

Explaining about the initiative, which is also a first of its kind, Latkar, with the help of a PowerPoint Presentation, said, “The Traffic Beat System, in general, is not just about crime prevention, but to bring in reforms on the traffic front too. The reforms will prove helpful in bringing down the rate of accidents. In 2024-25, a total of 175 accidents were reported in the city, while it has come down to 150 so far in 2025-26, which can be attributed to systematic traffic reforms.”

Latkar further said, it is not just the work of the Police alone, but also the cooperation of society that counts in achieving the desired results.

“Instead of merely airing problems, we look forward to constructive suggestions that can help us improve our measures to resolve grievances. It has become increasingly common to witness crowds at accident sites rushing to capture videos on their cell phones and post them on social media in pursuit of likes. Rather than turning into social media enthusiasts at such critical moments, people should immediately inform the Police and ensure that victims are rushed to the hospital,” said Latkar.

DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani said, “If planning is involved in the traffic control mechanism, the implementation will also be easy. The new beat system is a first of its kind and can be termed as a milestone. Apart from following the new system in toto, we should bring in timely changes to rectify the loopholes and move ahead.”

Traffic Police Inspectors, Police Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and other Police personnel and the public members of the traffic beat system were present. DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, ACP (Traffic) M. Shivashankar and others were present.

To ensure uninterrupted traffic supervision

Traffic Police are faced with challenges to bring in a road safety culture and address concerns related to road safety, in the wake of increasing vehicle density and accidents.

The traffic Policemen are entrusted particular geographical boundary and the responsibility to bring in reforms by establishing a regular contact with the public.

The new beat system is intended to ensure uninterrupted traffic supervision by deploying the officers and staff to speedily respond to traffic-related situations during road accidents and traffic disruptions. To effectively implement Motor Vehicle Rules at the junctions within the beat jurisdiction and accident zones. Apart from that, traffic awareness programmes should be conducted within the jurisdiction of the beat.

