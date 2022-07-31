City Police ups the ante to rein in anti-social elements

July 31, 2022

Volatile situation in Dakshina Kannada puts Police teams on high-alert mode

24/7 vigilance at all entry points; vehicles screened; lodges under scanner

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a volatile situation in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district where three back-to-back murders have taken place in a span of 10 days, security has been beefed up in Mysuru city limits with additional forces deployed in sensitive areas and check posts set up at all entry points.

Anticipating trouble in the wake of communal incidents, day and night nakabandi (blockades) have been introduced where Police personnel keep a check on all vehicles entering the city and during the day, teams are visiting lodges and other accommodations seeking details of people who are staying and their duration of stay.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has enforced this order three days back and instructed officers and staff to be on their toes to prevent the entry of anti-social elements into the city from other places.

“There are inputs that some vested interest groups might want to disrupt peace in Mysuru city. We have increased surveillance and security to avoid untoward incidents, Dr. Chandragupta told Star of Mysore this morning.

“Our aim is to curb the movement of anti-social elements. Both Law and Order and Traffic Police have been involved in the operation and they are on surveillance mode. We want to prevent a Dakshina Kannada-like situation here. The intelligence machinery also has been activated to collect inputs and report to the senior staff,” he added.

Constables at each Police Station have been instructed to collect information about people who move suspiciously and also movements in the isolated stretches. Check posts have been set up at Kalasthawadi Junction on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road near K.R. Mills, Sunanda Factory on KRS Road near Kusuma Chandrashekar Choultry, at Lingadevarakoppalu on Hunsur Road, Bogadi Ring Road Junction, H.D. Kote-Manandavadi Junction and at Devegowda Circle on Bannur Road.

All vehicles entering the city during the day and night, especially between 9 pm to 5.30 am are being checked and occupants of vehicles are asked about their purpose of visit to Mysuru and their duration of stay. Vehicles are being physically checked and seats are being lifted to check for weapons transport.

Dedicated registers are being maintained at all check posts and vehicle numbers, name and phone number of one occupant are being entered.