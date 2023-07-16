City Railway Station escalators malfunction

July 16, 2023

Exiting passengers forced to use both non-working escalators; major obstacle for elderly travellers

Mysore/Mysuru: The malfunctioning of passenger escalators at the main entrance of the Mysuru City Railway Station has been causing severe inconvenience to passengers, particularly elderly travellers.

While the escalators at the CFTRI entrance are working in perfect condition, the main station escalators are non-working. This morning, two of the escalators were not working while one was in a working condition by noon.

A mechanic near the ticket counter told Star of Mysore that while one of the escalators is stuck for a couple of days, the other functions intermittently and both need overhauling and urgent repairs.

Thousands of passengers are forced to climb and alight the steps of the escalators that have been stuck motionless.

The sign banner asking the passengers to use the escalators or subway.

This morning there was heavy rush owing to the weekend and many passengers were seen crowding the escalators and were finding it tough to reach either the platforms or the Station’s exit gates.

There are two escalators near the main entrance and one is used to exit the Station and the other is used by the passengers to enter the Railway Station. Due to rush and extreme pressure on space, exiting passengers are forced to use both the escalators, blocking the passengers who are entering the Station to catch their train on time.

The non-functioning escalators have added to the challenges faced by individuals with mobility issues and those carrying heavy luggage. The situation has sparked frustration and dissatisfaction among commuters who rely on these facilities. For elderly passengers, who have difficulty walking or climbing stairs, the non-working escalator is a major obstacle.

To worsen the situation, able-bodied passengers cannot take the foot-over-bridge as the facility is under renovation now. The earlier wooden foot-over-bridge has been removed to construct a bigger and wider bridge for passenger convenience. A board has been put directing the passengers to use the escalator. “As the foot over bridge is under construction, passengers are requested to use escalators or the subway for better convenience,” the board reads.

Picture shows the under-construction foot-over-bridge at the City Railway Station.

“The City Railway Stations is often a busy hub with a significant volume of passenger traffic. Escalators play a crucial role in ensuring smooth movement and efficient passenger flow, especially during peak hours. The Railway authorities must at least ensure that the escalators are well-maintained and are in working condition,” said Prashanth Mehra, a traveller from Bengaluru who was forced to climb the escalator steps this morning with his heavy luggage.

“Passenger safety and convenience should be paramount for Railway authorities. It is crucial for them to prioritise the regular maintenance and timely repair of escalators to minimise disruptions and ensure inconvenience for passengers, especially vulnerable groups like the elderly,” another lady passenger said.

In addition to the inconvenience, non-working escalators are also a safety hazard. Passengers who have to use the narrow stairs of the escalator are more likely to trip or fall. “Officers must conduct regular inspections of escalators to identify and fix potential problems before they cause a breakdown,” noted Subramanya, another passenger.