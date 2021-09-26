City set for a vivid Dasara illumination

September 26, 2021

100-km of dazzling display this time

Rs. 5 crore, 2.5 lakh units estimate

Private sponsorship worth Rs. 50 lakh

Only gold-colour bulbs on Raja Marga

Mysore/Mysuru: The stage is set for a 100-km Dasara illumination from Oct. 5 and preparations are in full swing to ensure that the Heritage City will shine as the City of Lights this Navarathri.

As the main event of Vijayadashami will be confined to the Palace Fortress due to the COVID pandemic and the common man does not have the chance to view the caparisoned Abhimanyu with the glittering Golden Howdah carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the State Government has decided to compensate with a 100-km illumination.

Instead of the procession, people and tourists can go around the city to see the brightly lit up sky and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has been entrusted with the responsibility of making it a memorable experience for the tourists and city residents. During a normal Dasara, over 50 kms of road covering 51 Circles at city centre are illuminated and this year, it will be double the distance, assuring that it would be a grand spectacle. A wide-ranging illumination is also likely to boost business in evening hours as there will be many who will shop and sight-see.

CESC has initiated an experiment this year on the Raja Marga from Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) till Bannimantap where only yellow and golden colour bulbs will be put as a special attraction.

Rs. 5 crore project

Speaking to SOM this morning, CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy said that the estimated cost of illumination project would be Rs. 5 crore and over 2.5 lakh units of electricity are estimated to be spent for illumination. “We are getting sponsorships from private companies and Corporates that are estimated at Rs. 50 lakh,” he said.

On allotting area-specific piece-work tenders this time instead of an overall tender, Jayavibhavaswamy, who also holds the concurrent charge as Secretary of Male Mahadeshwara Hills Temple Development Authority, said that tenders were called as per procedures under five packages. “We had called for the tenders and only one contractor qualified. Everyone wants piece-work and we were asked by the Government to give area-specific works as per the rule book and we have followed the same,” he added.

The works for illumination have already been allotted by CESC and contractors have taken over the works of fixing running lights, serial lights, circle lights, arches and special effect lights, idols of Gods and Goddesses at various nook and corner of the city and huge electricity cut-outs of mythological figures at key circles and junctions.

Spreading of network

Contractors are spreading the network and are testing the bulbs and the worn out ones are being replaced. Separate dedicated electric poles are being erected and works are on to create illuminated arches along with fixing of bulbs on the existing brick and mortar arches across the city, with special attention to the Central Business District as more crowds are likely to pour in here.

Works are being taken up on Albert Victor Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, Nelson Mandela Road, Palace South Gate Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, parking space of Karnataka Exhibition Grounds, stretch atop Chamundi Hill, Chamundi Hill Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Basaveshwara Road, JLB Road, Krishnaraja Boulevard and Mahishasura Circle Junction to Dasoha Bhavan atop Chamundi Hill.

Illuminated insignias

Apart from lightings, like in the previous years, there will be many illuminated insignias displayed at major junctions such as Goddess Chamundeshwari, social reformers, Wadiyars of Mysore, national monuments, Parliament and Vidhana Soudha will be created along with other national integration symbols like the India Gate, Ashoka Pillar and historical symbols like Gandabherunda will be displayed along with other attractions.

Despite opposition from green groups and bird watchers, illumination works will also be done on trees and canopies at many places and already, the tree trunks are being painted and small nails are being fixed to hold the electric wires. Bird lovers have, however, objected to the move as bright lights will deter them from nesting and also the existing nests will be destroyed by careless workers.