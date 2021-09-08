City Top Cop briefs Police Officers on Ganeshotsava
September 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Gowri-Ganesha festival, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta held a meeting of senior Police Officers at his Office here this morning and briefed them on the norms to be followed by Ganeshotsava organisers and members of the public during the festival, in the wake of the COVID crisis.

Addressing the Police Officers, Dr. Chandragupta said that members of the public must install  eco-friendly Ganesha idols of height not more than 2 ft. in their homes while idols to  be installed at public places must not be more than 4 ft. in height.

Pointing out that it is mandatory for Ganeshotsava organisers to take prior permission from the owner of the land where the idol will be installed, he said that it is also mandatory to get NOC (No Objection Certificate) from MCC, CESC and Fire and Emergency Services Department, before the Police can issue permission for public installation of  the Ganesha idol. 

Noting that the Police must educate the people that the Government has set out ‘Only one Ganeshotsava in one Ward in urban areas and one in each village’ norm, the Police Commissioner said that prasada distribution and taking out processions are completely banned.

Continuing, Dr. Chandragupta said that organisers should ensure that only 20 people gather at one point of time and compulsorily conduct thermal screening of devotees besides ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour. 

He also said that the organisers must keep fire extinguishers ready as a precautionary and safety measure and it is also their responsibility to keep round-the-clock vigil of the idol.

Asserting that Ganeshotsava is given permission to be held for a maximum of 5 days, he said that the Police should ensure that there are no bursting of crackers, public address system or such other means of public celebration.

He asked the Police Officers to create public awareness on Government guidelines and to carry out constant monitoring of  Ganeshotsava  celebration for violation of any norms or other Government SOPs that have been issued in the wake of the deadly pandemic.

DCPs Pradeep Gunti and Geetha Prasanna, ACPs and Inspectors of all Police Stations attended the meeting.

