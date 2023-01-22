City’s traffic system a core indicator: Police Commissioner

January 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has said ‘If one wants to learn about any city, the prevailing traffic system is the core indicator.’

The Police Commissioner addressed the gathering after flagging off a bike rally organised as part of Road Safety Week, by the City Police in association with ASG Eye Hospital, from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Palace North Gate in city on Friday.

“Mysuru city is popular across the globe and most number of tourists visit this city. Hence, it is important to follow traffic rules here,” opined Ramesh.

Before visiting any city, there is a tendency among people to study about its traffic. Hence, traffic becomes the indicator of the city. Though people are aware about traffic rules, it is their mindset of not inviting any trouble, even without wearing helmet and seat belt and under the influence of liquor, that they are losing lives. In the last year alone, 170 people have lost their lives. Hence, everybody should follow traffic rules, said the city Top Cop.

“The life of every public is important to us and hence, we are working for the safety of people. Our intention is not to collect fine from offenders. If people voluntarily follow the rules, the whole city will turn safer. You should join hands with us in this regard,” appealed the Police Commissioner.

The Bike Rally passed through Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Gun House Circle, Sanskrit Patashala Junction, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Crawford Hall, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole Junction), Railway Station Circle, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Irwin Road and Ashoka Road before culminating at the launch point.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime andTraffic) M. S. Geetha Prasanna, ACPs M.N. Shashidhar, Shivashankar and Parameshwarappa, Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Dr. Pavan Joshi, Dr. Vini Badalani and Centre Manager Vijayan Francis of ASG Hospital, all Traffic Police Personnel and NSS volunteers of Seshadripuram College were present on the occasion.