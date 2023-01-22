Bird Census at BRT Tiger Reserve from Jan. 26

January 22, 2023

Chamarajanagar: The Bird Census (survey) at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve will be conducted by the Forest Department from Jan. 26 to 29.

The Forest Department is conducting the census in association with Eco Volunteers Group of India this year after a gap of 11 years. So far, 282 species of birds are identified at BRT Range.

In 1939, Ornithologist and Naturalist Dr. Salim Ali had identified more than 100 birds in the forest. Besides, as many as 274 bird species were identified in the forest till 2011. However, the Bird Survey conducted in the year 2012, identified eight new species of birds, with 282 varieties of birds identified till date at the BRT Range.

Census in winter season

The Bird Survey is usually conducted in the winter season because it is the time the birds reproduce and build nests. Birds visit their nests often and will be with its family most of the time. This makes the census easy and can get accurate numbers.

In January 2021, a Birds Festival was conducted and various activities including bird-watching, seminars, identification of species were held along with an attempt to create awareness on the importance of protecting BRT Forest.

Survey for new species

Speaking to SOM, Conservator of Forests, BRT Range and Tiger Project Director, Deep J. Contractor, said that the Bird Survey is being conducted from Jan. 26 to 29 to find if there are any new species.

“The registration for volunteers to the survey is under progress and there is a good response. We are planning to provide opportunities for 50 to 70 volunteers, who will be grouped and will travel on pre-determined routes and record the birds. The list of birds already identified will be provided to them. If new species are identified, they will record the details,” she added.

“On the first day, eligible bird- watchers will be selected. On the second day of the survey, volunteers will be designated to the routes they have to cover and on the last two days (Jan. 28 and 29), the actual survey will take place. The volunteers will be accompanied by Department personnel to ensure their safety. Birds will be identified based on the sounds they make, nests they build etc., and will be watched keenly using the binoculars,” Deep Contractor said.