Civic bodies not adhering to waste management rules: Justice Subhash Adi

March 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: National Green Tribunal Chairman Justice Subhash B. Adi has directed the Local Civic Bodies to take up proper measures to collect and dispose solid waste.

He was speaking at the progress review meeting held recently at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office here regarding Solid Waste Management by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and other Local Bodies of the district in the city.

“Waste management should be taken up in an effective manner. Officials involved should work effectively in this direction. The action plan, which had been issued on solid waste management in 2016 has not been implemented by local bodies effectively. Solid waste should be segregated into wet and dry wastes,” he said.

Urging the officials to conduct raids on shops selling banned plastic items, Justice Subhash Adi said, “Plastic usage is extremely harmful to the environment. We need to curb this menace. But the Local Administration officials have failed in banning plastic according to directives issued by the Government.”

He also pointed out that despite specific laws to penalise the violators, the officials are taking no steps to stop dumping of debris and construction materials haphazardly at vacant places in different parts of the city. “Such materials should be disposed in a proper way at stipulated places after taking permission from concerned authorities,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Jyothi, District Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Dr. N. Muniraju, DDPI Dr. Panduranga, MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraju and others officials participated in the meeting.

