‘Civil services shaping India’s future is a matter of prestige’

June 25, 2023

Former Ambassador N. Parthasarathi delves into how public service significantly impacts society

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Institute of Engineering (NIE) celebrated its Platinum Jubilee in 2021 and as part of the festivities, a lecture series was initiated to inspire and motivate the students.

The series commenced with an inaugural lecture by N. Parthasarathi, former Ambassador and an Indian Foreign Service Officer. The lecture focused on the career opportunities available in the Indian Civil Services.

Parthasarathi emphasised the significance of civil services in India and the potential career paths it offers. He discussed the role of civil servants in shaping the nation and making a positive impact on people’s lives. Encouraging the students, he urged them to consider civil services as a viable career option to contribute to society.

He shed light on the various career opportunities within the civil services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), while also mentioning other potential options like the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Forest Service (IFS) and Indian Postal Service (IPS).

Parthasarathi highlighted the responsibilities of civil servants, including the implementation of Government policies, ensuring efficient administration and serving the public. “Civil services offer job security, prestige and the opportunity to make a significant impact on society, thereby providing immense personal satisfaction,” he added.

Furthermore, he addressed the challenges and responsibilities that accompany a career in civil services. “Integrity, honesty and dedication are essential in serving the people and there is continuous learning and staying updated with the latest developments and technologies to make well-informed decisions,” he noted. Parthasarathi presented India as a diverse country with a rich cultural heritage and a rapidly growing economy, offering vast opportunities and a wide range of career choices for the country’s youth. He discussed whether engineering students should consider civil services as a career option and provided insights on preparing for it.

During the interactive session, Parthasarathi answered students’ queries, providing a perspective on the pros and cons of a career in civil services and dispelling doubts.

The event was presided over by Dr. M.S. Ranganath, President of the NIE Managing Committee. Dr. Rohini Nagapadma, Principal of NIE and Dr. M.S. Ganesh Prasad were also present. Dr. G.S. Suresh, President of the NIE Alumni Association, welcomed. V. Sachin proposed a vote of thanks. Dr. M. Mohan Ram anchored the event.